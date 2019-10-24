The average home price in Shenzhen has increased more than 10 times to more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) per square metre between 2005 and 2015. Photo: AFP
Shenzhen turning its back on Hong Kong housing model in favour of affordable public housing
- The southern city is home to technology firms including Tencent and DJI, but rising prices caused by private land sales have made it one of China’s most expensive cities
- A new government plan will cap the price of land sold for subsidised housing at 30 to 40 per cent of the benchmark rate as it seeks to build 1 million units by 2035
Chengdu snatches the top spot in the Milken Institute index, beating Shenzhen and Beijing. Photo: Cedric Tan
Shenzhen, Beijing lose out to Chengdu as China’s best performing city economy, says report
- Chengdu has for the third time scooped top spot among Chinese cities for economic performance, according to Milken Institute report
- Tech hub Shenzhen dropped from first to second in the annual rankings
