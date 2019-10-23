Channels

Ning Jizhe said a new law aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign firms operating in China received a warm response from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

China passes new law to help foreign firms after positive feedback from US in trade talks

  • The law, which will come into effect on January 1 next year, aims to create a ‘stable, fair, transparent and predictable’ business environment
  • A draft of the regulation was provided to US trade negotiators during talks in Washington earlier this month and received a warm response
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 23 Oct, 2019

China's Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump during the latest trade war negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China renews pledge to open markets, level playing field for foreign firms after US trade war deal progress

  • State Council meeting, chaired by Premier Li Keqiang, credits ‘unique and important role’ foreign firms play in Chinese economic development
  • China has increased its efforts in recent months to boost foreign investment amid the slowing economy caused largely by the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 10:51pm, 17 Oct, 2019

China's Vice-Premier Liu He met US President Donald Trump during the latest trade war negotiations between Beijing and Washington. Photo: Reuters
