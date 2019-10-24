China’s massive support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
China must rein in SOEs to gain upper hand in tech war, help private firms like Huawei to innovate
- Beijing’s unwavering support for its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war
- One academic claims the US fears Huawei, the privately owned telecommunications giant, more than China’s Dongfeng ballistic missile
Topic | China economy
Ning Jizhe said a new law aimed at levelling the playing field for foreign firms operating in China received a warm response from the US. Photo: EPA-EFE
China passes new law to help foreign firms after positive feedback from US in trade talks
- The law, which will come into effect on January 1 next year, aims to create a ‘stable, fair, transparent and predictable’ business environment
- A draft of the regulation was provided to US trade negotiators during talks in Washington earlier this month and received a warm response
Topic | US-China trade war
