China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Economy

China’s Canton Fair highlights changing nature of nation’s manufacturing industry amid US trade war

  • Tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump in June 2018 accelerated changes in China’s manufacturing and export industries that were already under way
  • Some 200,000 potential buyers will still visit 60,767 exhibition booths in Guangzhou during the three week fair as China hangs onto its manufacturing role
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:00am, 25 Oct, 2019

The average home price in Shenzhen has increased more than 10 times to more than 50,000 yuan (US$7,000) per square metre between 2005 and 2015. Photo: AFP
China Economy

Shenzhen turning its back on Hong Kong property model in favour of affordable public housing

  • The southern city is home to technology firms including Tencent and DJI, but rising prices caused by private land sales have made it one of China’s most expensive cities
  • A new government plan will cap the price of land sold for subsidised housing at 30 to 40 per cent of the benchmark rate as it seeks to build 1 million units by 2035
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 2:44pm, 24 Oct, 2019

