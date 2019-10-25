The survey indicates, that on average, more than one applicant applies for each position, with the current ratio of 0.99 down sharply from 1.39 in the third quarter of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Foreign firms in China cut new jobs by 25 per cent in third quarter in sign of decoupling, study shows
- Survey by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) and job search website Zhaopin suggests firms are becoming more cautious amid the US trade war
- Results contrasts the overall stable employment situation suggested by the official data, which showed China has created 10.79 million new jobs this year
China’s massive support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
China must rein in SOEs to gain upper hand in tech war, help private firms like Huawei to innovate
- Beijing’s unwavering support for its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war
- One academic claims the US fears Huawei, the privately owned telecommunications giant, more than China’s Dongfeng ballistic missile
