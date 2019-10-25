Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The survey indicates, that on average, more than one applicant applies for each position, with the current ratio of 0.99 down sharply from 1.39 in the third quarter of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Foreign firms in China cut new jobs by 25 per cent in third quarter in sign of decoupling, study shows

  • Survey by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) and job search website Zhaopin suggests firms are becoming more cautious amid the US trade war
  • Results contrasts the overall stable employment situation suggested by the official data, which showed China has created 10.79 million new jobs this year
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:00am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The survey indicates, that on average, more than one applicant applies for each position, with the current ratio of 0.99 down sharply from 1.39 in the third quarter of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s massive support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China must rein in SOEs to gain upper hand in tech war, help private firms like Huawei to innovate

  • Beijing’s unwavering support for its state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war
  • One academic claims the US fears Huawei, the privately owned telecommunications giant, more than China’s Dongfeng ballistic missile
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 7:53pm, 24 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s massive support for state-owned enterprises (SOEs) has been a central complaint lodged by the United States since the start of the trade war. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.