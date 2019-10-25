China's Vice-Premier Liu He is set to take part in the talks with US trade representative Robert Lighthizer (left) and US Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin. Photo: Reuters
China to demand US remove tariffs in exchange for agricultural purchases in talks Friday
- US trade representative Robert Lighthizer, US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Chinese Vice-Premier Liu He will speak by telephone on Friday
- Talks follow negotiations in Washington earlier this month that appeared to take steps closer to a ‘phase one’ deal to calm a nearly 16-month trade war
The survey indicates, that on average, more than one applicant applies for each position, with the current ratio of 0.99 down sharply from 1.39 in the third quarter of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
Foreign firms in China cut new jobs by 25 per cent in third quarter in sign of decoupling, study shows
- Survey by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) and job search website Zhaopin suggests firms are becoming more cautious amid the US trade war
- Results contrasts the overall stable employment situation suggested by the official data, which showed China has created 10.79 million new jobs this year
