Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Rural incomes have been in decline since 2014, falling by another 20 per cent in the first half of 2019, says analyst Ma Wenfeng. Photo: Zoe Chen
China Economy

China’s countryside ‘returning to poverty’ as lack of reforms help fuel urban-rural divide

  • China's rural economy is at the heart of national policy, but the income gap between the country’s villages and cities is widening
  • Experts say the government needs to kick start much-needed reforms of the rural pension system and land rights, with US trade war increasing pressure
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 10:45am, 26 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Rural incomes have been in decline since 2014, falling by another 20 per cent in the first half of 2019, says analyst Ma Wenfeng. Photo: Zoe Chen
READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
China Economy

China’s Canton Fair highlights changing nature of nation’s manufacturing industry amid US trade war

  • Tariff war launched by US President Donald Trump in June 2018 accelerated changes in China’s manufacturing and export industries that were already under way
  • Some 200,000 potential buyers will still visit 60,767 exhibition booths in Guangzhou during the three week fair as China hangs onto its manufacturing role
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:59am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

China’s role in global value chains, its unfettered access to global markets and the prospects for the country’s massive export apparatus that directly and indirectly employs 180 million people has been hit bu the trade war with the United States. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.