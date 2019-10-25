Channels

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (second left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) visited the 2018 China International Import Expo. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China President Xi Jinping to speak at Shanghai import expo next month in bid to offset US trade war worries

  • Xi Jinping is expected to again give a keynote speech on the first day of the China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5-10
  • China is seeking to attract the international business and investment community amid the trade war with United States which has slowed growth to a record low
Sidney Leng  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 6:13pm, 25 Oct, 2019

The survey indicates, that on average, more than one applicant applies for each position, with the current ratio of 0.99 down sharply from 1.39 in the third quarter of 2018. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Foreign firms in China cut new jobs by 25 per cent in third quarter in sign of decoupling, study shows

  • Survey by the China Institute for Employment Research (CIER) and job search website Zhaopin suggests firms are becoming more cautious amid the US trade war
  • Results contrasts the overall stable employment situation suggested by the official data, which showed China has created 10.79 million new jobs this year
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:31am, 25 Oct, 2019

