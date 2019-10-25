Beijing has tried to ensure data accuracy for policymaking, but there have been a number of cases of local governments reporting inaccurate data. Photo: EPA-EFE
China plans to tackle fraudulent data with harsh new penalties for local leaders and the help of AI
- Beijing is amending its statistics law to crack down on fraudulent data that has caused some observers to question official economic statistics
- The government has proposed harsh penalties for local leaders and outlined plans to deploy cloud computing and artificial intelligence to solve the problem
Topic | China economy
The Chinese government has set a target range of 6 to 6.5 per cent for the overall growth rate in 2019. Photo: Reuters
China’s economic growth worse than expected, sinking to new low of 6.0 per cent in third quarter amid US trade war
- Economic growth was the lowest since records began in March 1992 and below expectations of 6.1 per cent
- Other figures released on Friday showed that industrial production grew by 5.8 per cent in September, while retail sales grew by 7.8 per cent last month
