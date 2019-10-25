US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during trade talks in Washington in October. Photo: Kyodo
China, US agree to keep yuan exchange rate stable as part of trade deal, Beijing confirms
- Chinese economic official confirms trade deal between Washington and Beijing will include currency clause to keep the yuan ‘basically stable’
- Currency agreement could pave the way for the US to remove its designation of China as a currency manipulator
Topic | US-China trade war
Negotiations in Washington last week between China and the United States appeared to have made progress towards a “phase one” trade deal. Photo: Reuters
China-US currency deal would not be a new Plaza Accord of one-sided exchange rate movement, analysts say
- Currency provisions are expected to be included in any interim deal between China and America following progress made during talks last week in Washington
- The 1985 Plaza Accord saw Japan, France, Germany, Britain and the US push down the value of the US dollar, resulting in the Japanese yen doubling in value
