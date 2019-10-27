Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Hong Kong’s widening political crisis has crippled growth, sending its economy into a technical recession and its tourism, retail and services industries into a free fall. Photo: AFP
China Economy

‘Protests highlight need for new role’ for Hong Kong in Greater Bay Area

  • New set of goals needed so city can develop with the rest of the region, analyst says
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 11:31am, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Hong Kong’s widening political crisis has crippled growth, sending its economy into a technical recession and its tourism, retail and services industries into a free fall. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
The words “Repeal 377A”, referencing a law that criminalises sexual acts between men, are formed by the crowd during the Pink Dot festival at Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, on June 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
Phil C. W. Chan
Opinion

Opinion

Phil C. W. Chan

Singapore is no alternative for Hongkongers angered by loss of freedoms – the Lion City’s restraints go far beyond Hong Kong’s

  • As Hongkongers who decry the erosion of freedoms look elsewhere, it’s worth remembering they still enjoy rights Singaporeans do not. For example, a counterpart to the hated Emergency Regulations Ordinance is a regular law in the Lion City
Phil C. W. Chan

Phil C. W. Chan  

Updated: 9:02am, 25 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The words “Repeal 377A”, referencing a law that criminalises sexual acts between men, are formed by the crowd during the Pink Dot festival at Speaker's Corner in Hong Lim Park, Singapore, on June 29. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.