China’s reserve bank is working on its own digital currency, although it is an open question whether a digitalised yuan would be popular among companies and individuals. Graphic: Emilio Rivera
China Economy

Beijing rushes to embrace blockchain with Facebook’s Libra just around the corner

  • China’s central bank prepares to launch its own digital currency while President Xi Jinping urges an aggressive approach
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 2:15pm, 27 Oct, 2019

China's reserve bank is working on its own digital currency, although it is an open question whether a digitalised yuan would be popular among companies and individuals. Graphic: Emilio Rivera
An illustration picture shows the logos of the Internet company Facebook (R) and the global digital currency Libra. Photo: DPA
Innovation

Facebook’s digital currency Libra poses a threat to WeChat Pay and Alipay, says Tencent whitepaper

  • Facebook unveiled its Libra cryptocurrency in June, aiming to peg it to a basket of currencies backed by reserves
Topic |   Digital currencies
Iris Deng

Iris Deng  

Updated: 11:01pm, 25 Oct, 2019

An illustration picture shows the logos of the Internet company Facebook (R) and the global digital currency Libra. Photo: DPA
