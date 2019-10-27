China’s reserve bank is working on its own digital currency, although it is an open question whether a digitalised yuan would be popular among companies and individuals. Graphic: Emilio Rivera
Beijing rushes to embrace blockchain with Facebook’s Libra just around the corner
- China’s central bank prepares to launch its own digital currency while President Xi Jinping urges an aggressive approach
Topic | China economy
An illustration picture shows the logos of the Internet company Facebook (R) and the global digital currency Libra. Photo: DPA
Facebook’s digital currency Libra poses a threat to WeChat Pay and Alipay, says Tencent whitepaper
- Facebook unveiled its Libra cryptocurrency in June, aiming to peg it to a basket of currencies backed by reserves
Topic | Digital currencies
