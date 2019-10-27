China has redeployed 280,000 steel workers, which is more than the combined deployed number of steel workers in the US, the EU and Japan, according to the country’s commerce ministry. Photo: AFP
Global steel forum scrapped as China says it has done more than its share to cut production
- Three-year-old body is dissolved amid disagreement over how to coordinate industrial policies
Topic | China economy
China has redeployed 280,000 steel workers, which is more than the combined deployed number of steel workers in the US, the EU and Japan, according to the country’s commerce ministry. Photo: AFP