Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
China Economy

Donald Trump ‘still wrong’ about Huawei, says Jeffrey Sachs, who’s happy to be off Twitter

  • Columbia University professor says he has no regrets about his comments defending Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou
  • Washington’s policy on technology giant remains ‘misguided’, he says
Topic |   Huawei
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 11:00pm, 27 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei was not banned from pitching for 5G contracts, a business newspaper reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
Diplomacy

Germany’s proposal on 5G network security leaves door open for China’s Huawei, sparking criticism

  • Chancellor Angela Merkel reported to have stepped in to ensure tech giant was not prohibited from pitching for contracts
  • But draft rules likely to face significant resistance from lawmakers in the Bundestag, observer says
Topic |   China-EU relations
Stuart Lau

Stuart Lau  

Updated: 7:48am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei was not banned from pitching for 5G contracts, a business newspaper reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.