Jeffrey Sachs says he has no regrets about the comments he made about Huawei but is pleased he left Twitter. Photo: EPA-EFE
Donald Trump ‘still wrong’ about Huawei, says Jeffrey Sachs, who’s happy to be off Twitter
- Columbia University professor says he has no regrets about his comments defending Chinese executive Meng Wanzhou
- Washington’s policy on technology giant remains ‘misguided’, he says
German Chancellor Angela Merkel intervened to ensure Chinese tech giant Huawei was not banned from pitching for 5G contracts, a business newspaper reported. Photo: EPA-EFE
Germany’s proposal on 5G network security leaves door open for China’s Huawei, sparking criticism
- Chancellor Angela Merkel reported to have stepped in to ensure tech giant was not prohibited from pitching for contracts
- But draft rules likely to face significant resistance from lawmakers in the Bundestag, observer says
