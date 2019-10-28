Beijing-Shanghai High Speed Railway Co has applied to list on the Shanghai stock market. Photo: Xinhua
Beijing-Shanghai high-speed rail operator plans stock market listing after making US$1.4 billion profit in 2018
- Plan for initial public offering shows company that runs 1,300km section of line between key cities is more profitable than Apple
- Net profit hits 9.5 billion yuan in first nine months of 2019, representing a margin of 38 per cent
