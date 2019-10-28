Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The last plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which will this year be attended by around 400 delegates including top leaders, local governors and military top brass, took place in February 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China has a chance to kick-start its economic reforms, but will Xi Jinping push ahead at key meeting?

  • China’s Communist Party elite convene this week to discuss ‘modernisation’ of state governance at the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee
  • Momentum for deregulation and market opening up is building after growth slowed to record low, but Xi Jinping seen unlikely to give up control of the economy
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:24am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The last plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which will this year be attended by around 400 delegates including top leaders, local governors and military top brass, took place in February 2019. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China’s way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Politics

Soul-searching for China’s Communist Party elite as they consider way ahead

  • This week’s plenum has the task of determining how to meet the party’s biggest challenge – itself
  • Experts say the occasion will be used to further strengthen its grip on power
Topic |   Xi Jinping
SCMP

Nectar Gan  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 11:19am, 28 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China’s way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.