The last plenary session of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, which will this year be attended by around 400 delegates including top leaders, local governors and military top brass, took place in February 2019. Photo: Xinhua
China has a chance to kick-start its economic reforms, but will Xi Jinping push ahead at key meeting?
- China’s Communist Party elite convene this week to discuss ‘modernisation’ of state governance at the fourth plenary session of the 19th Central Committee
- Momentum for deregulation and market opening up is building after growth slowed to record low, but Xi Jinping seen unlikely to give up control of the economy
Topic | China economy
The policy-setting plenum this week will map out China’s way forward, and President Xi Jinping is expected to use the occasion to further strengthen the party's power and rally officials behind him. Illustration: Lau Ka-kuen
Soul-searching for China’s Communist Party elite as they consider way ahead
- This week’s plenum has the task of determining how to meet the party’s biggest challenge – itself
- Experts say the occasion will be used to further strengthen its grip on power
Topic | Xi Jinping
