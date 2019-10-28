Channels

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced an hours-long grilling by US lawmakers last week in which he had to defend his company’s Libra digital project. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

Facebook’s Libra is ‘delusional’ project that will never succeed, says prominent Chinese political figure

  • Huang Qifan, the former mayor of Chongqing, has joined the chorus of voices questioning Facebook’s Libra coin, saying the digital token is set to fail
  • Issuing digital currencies that could compete with sovereign money is ‘delusional’, says the prominent Chinese political figure
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 9:45pm, 28 Oct, 2019

Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told US lawmakers that Libra was essential to projecting American financial leadership around the world. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China rushes to embrace blockchain with Facebook’s Libra just around the corner

  • People’s Bank of China is preparing to launch its own digital currency, with President Xi Jinping urging an aggressive approach
  • Last week, Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg told US lawmakers that Libra was essential to projecting American financial leadership around the world
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 8:05pm, 28 Oct, 2019

