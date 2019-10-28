Channels

China's vice-premier Liu He speaks with US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s capital outflows widen, but US trade war currency deal could ease pressures

  • French bank Natixis and Morgan Stanley agree wealth continued to leave China in September despite government maintaining cross-border flows were stable
  • Negotiators are believed to be discussing a currency provision in trade truce deal that may help ease pressure on the yuan and help limit outflows
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 8:45pm, 28 Oct, 2019

US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, Chinese Vice Premier Liu He and US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin during trade talks in Washington in October. Photo: Kyodo
China, US agree to keep yuan exchange rate stable as part of trade deal, Beijing confirms

  • Chinese economic official confirms trade deal between Washington and Beijing will include currency clause to keep the yuan ‘basically stable’
  • Currency agreement could pave the way for the US to remove its designation of China as a currency manipulator
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 25 Oct, 2019

