Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have met twice already over the course of the 16-month trade war. Photo: AP
China Economy

Donald Trump, Xi Jinping set for November 17 meeting in Chile to sign interim trade war deal: source

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump set to meet on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Chile next month, a source says
  • The two state leaders are expected to sign an interim trade deal ‘if everything goes smoothly’
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 8:00pm, 29 Oct, 2019

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (second left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) visited the 2018 China International Import Expo. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China President Xi Jinping to speak at Shanghai import expo next month in bid to offset US trade war worries

  • Xi Jinping is expected to again give a keynote speech on the first day of the China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5-10
  • China is seeking to attract the international business and investment community amid the trade war with United States which has slowed growth to a record low
Topic |   China economy
SCMP

Sidney Leng  

Daniel Ren  

Updated: 6:01pm, 29 Oct, 2019

