Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump have met twice already over the course of the 16-month trade war. Photo: AP
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping set for November 17 meeting in Chile to sign interim trade war deal: source
- Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump set to meet on the sidelines of the Apec summit in Chile next month, a source says
- The two state leaders are expected to sign an interim trade deal ‘if everything goes smoothly’
Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev (second left), Chinese President Xi Jinping and Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (right) visited the 2018 China International Import Expo. Photo: EPA
China President Xi Jinping to speak at Shanghai import expo next month in bid to offset US trade war worries
- Xi Jinping is expected to again give a keynote speech on the first day of the China International Import Expo, which will be held from November 5-10
- China is seeking to attract the international business and investment community amid the trade war with United States which has slowed growth to a record low
