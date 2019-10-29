Chinese President Xi Jinping will be the keynote speaker at this year’s China International Import Expo, for the second time in a row. Photo: AP
China expects more US companies to join Facebook, Microsoft and Boeing at import expo, despite trade war
- Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed as opening keynote speaker at massive trade event held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10
- Bilateral trade between the United States and China has decreased significantly in past year, but Beijing says it has not stopped American companies from attending
Topic | China economy
China's Vice-Premier Liu He speaks with US President Donald Trump during a trade meeting in Washington. Photo: AFP
China’s capital outflows widen, but US trade war currency deal could ease pressures
- French bank Natixis and Morgan Stanley agree wealth continued to leave China in September despite government maintaining cross-border flows were stable
- Negotiators are believed to be discussing a currency provision in trade truce deal that may help ease pressure on the yuan and help limit outflows
Topic | China economy
