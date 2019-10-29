Channels

China Economy

China expects more US companies to join Facebook, Microsoft and Boeing at import expo, despite trade war

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping confirmed as opening keynote speaker at massive trade event held in Shanghai from November 5 to 10
  • Bilateral trade between the United States and China has decreased significantly in past year, but Beijing says it has not stopped American companies from attending
Orange Wang  

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 10:00pm, 29 Oct, 2019

China Economy

China’s capital outflows widen, but US trade war currency deal could ease pressures

  • French bank Natixis and Morgan Stanley agree wealth continued to leave China in September despite government maintaining cross-border flows were stable
  • Negotiators are believed to be discussing a currency provision in trade truce deal that may help ease pressure on the yuan and help limit outflows
Amanda Lee  

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 2:54am, 29 Oct, 2019

