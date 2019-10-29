Electronic payments are already very popular in China. Photo: Shutterstock
China ‘Blockchain Day’ could become reality after Xi Jinping’s endorsement of technology
- Communications Industry Association proposes that October 24 become the designated day to celebrate technology behind cryptocurrencies such as bitcoin
- China is also looking to launch its own digital currency that would rival Facebook’s Libra having been a frontrunner in research into the technology
Topic | China economy
Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg faced an hours-long grilling by US lawmakers last week in which he had to defend his company’s Libra digital project. Photo: Reuters
Facebook’s Libra is ‘delusional’ project that will never succeed, says prominent Chinese political figure
- Huang Qifan, the former mayor of Chongqing, has joined the chorus of voices questioning Facebook’s Libra coin, saying the digital token is set to fail
- Issuing digital currencies that could compete with sovereign money is ‘delusional’, says the prominent Chinese political figure
