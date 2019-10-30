China and the United States are close to finalising an interim trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
China experts back Donald Trump’s ‘phased’ trade war deal, but say US must reject unilateral approach
- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences report finds that US tariff exemptions have exceeded expectations, indicating economic harm
- Researchers suggest that phased approach proposed by US President Donald Trump is ‘best solution’ but US must abandon ‘belief in unilateralism’ for it to work
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States are close to finalising an interim trade deal. Photo: Xinhua