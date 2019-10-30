Channels

Tan Jiong, a vice-president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been appointed vice-governor of Guizhou. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China sends top financial officials to clean up debt-laden provinces amid growing signs of economic risk

  • Senior state bankers and financial regulators have been appointed vice-governors of at least 15 of China’s 31 provincial level governments
  • Postings come amid signs of growing financial stress in China, including local government fiscal trouble and a slowing economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 3:05pm, 30 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
China’s municipal governments are usually not only a public service provider but also the owner and operator of the region’s largest infrastructure projects, key industrial enterprises and local financial institutions. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China to give local governments bigger share of tax revenues to continue crucial infrastructure investments

  • Local governments will receive 50 per cent of the country’s value-added tax revenue, as well as a share of income from sales taxes, according to China’s State Council
  • Shanghai was the only one of 31 mainland provincial-level regions not to report a fiscal deficit in the first half of 2019
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:47pm, 11 Oct, 2019

READ FULL ARTICLE
