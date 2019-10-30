The National Basketball Association’s (NBA) China marketing plan was upended after the Houston Rockets’ general manager tweeted a message supporting Hong Kong protesters. Photo: AFP
China’s US trade war charm offensive was meant to stop foreign investors from leaving, but is it working?
- Insiders say Xi Jinping chose non-confrontational language to avoid ‘trap’ of lashing out at US businesses set by ‘trade hawks in Washington’
- But China faces uphill battle to hold on to foreign investors, with NBA crisis example of Beijing using economic clout to secure political goals
Topic | US-China trade war
China and the United States are close to finalising an interim trade deal. Photo: Xinhua
China experts back Donald Trump’s ‘phased’ trade war deal, but say US must reject unilateral approach
- Chinese Academy of Social Sciences report finds that US tariff exemptions have exceeded expectations, indicating economic harm
- Researchers suggest that phased approach proposed by US President Donald Trump is ‘best solution’ but US must abandon ‘belief in unilateralism’ for it to work
