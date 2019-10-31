Channels

Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank did not specify the reason for the sudden demand for cash withdrawals, but confirmed on Wednesday that “services and operation are running normally”. Photo: EPA
WeChat rumour sparks run on rural Chinese bank in fresh sign of financial fragility amid economic slowdown

  • Yichuan Rural Commercial Bank in Henan province suffered ‘concentrated cash withdrawals’ on Tuesday
  • Authorities have already been forced to take over or recapitalise Baoshang Bank, the Bank of Jinzhou and Hengfeng Bank in the last six months
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 5:49am, 31 Oct, 2019

Market observers believe the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) will refrain from following the US Federal Reserve in cutting interest rates. Photo: Bloomberg
China unlikely to follow expected US Federal Reserve rate cut despite economic slowdown, analysts say

  • Analysts say the People’s Bank of China is unlikely to immediately follow a widely tipped rate cut by the US Federal Reserve
  • The bank has promised ‘prudent monetary policy’ as it deals with domestic issues such as rising consumer inflation and the effects of the trade war with the US
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 7:24pm, 30 Oct, 2019

