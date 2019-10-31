Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AP
China Economy

China upgrading local government financial monitoring system to rein in ‘hidden debt’

  • China is strengthening a national monitoring system that keeps tabs on some 700,000 local government financing vehicles
  • Beijing has launched a number of programmes to rein in excess local debt and risky bank lending in recent years
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 8:10am, 31 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
Tan Jiong, a vice-president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been appointed vice-governor of Guizhou. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China sends top financial officials to clean up debt-laden provinces amid growing signs of economic risk

  • Senior state bankers and financial regulators have been appointed vice-governors of at least 15 of China’s 31 provincial level governments
  • Postings come amid signs of growing financial stress in China, including local government fiscal trouble and a slowing economy
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 11:11pm, 30 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Tan Jiong, a vice-president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been appointed vice-governor of Guizhou. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.