Some 700,000 local government financing vehicles are used by provincial and lower level governments to evade restrictions on borrowing. Photo: AP
China upgrading local government financial monitoring system to rein in ‘hidden debt’
- China is strengthening a national monitoring system that keeps tabs on some 700,000 local government financing vehicles
- Beijing has launched a number of programmes to rein in excess local debt and risky bank lending in recent years
Tan Jiong, a vice-president of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, has been appointed vice-governor of Guizhou. Photo: Simon Song
China sends top financial officials to clean up debt-laden provinces amid growing signs of economic risk
- Senior state bankers and financial regulators have been appointed vice-governors of at least 15 of China’s 31 provincial level governments
- Postings come amid signs of growing financial stress in China, including local government fiscal trouble and a slowing economy
