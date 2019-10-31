China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing slumps for sixth straight month, October PMI below expectations
- China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations
- China’s non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, also below expectations
Topic | China economy
China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout
China’s slowing economy offers ‘magic moment’ to accept US trade war demands, says ex-US trade chief
- Carla Hills, USTR under George H.W. Bush, urges China to take long-term gamble on economic reform, despite short-term pain of industrial job losses
- Other US and European trade figures advise China and the United States to make a deal of substance to avoid ‘very worrying’ trend towards economic decoupling
Topic | US-China trade war
Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout