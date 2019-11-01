China’s Made in China 2025 plan, unveiled in 2015, was a blueprint to push for advanced manufacturing from robotics, aerospace and new materials to new energy vehicles to replace imports, but it attracted a barrage of criticisms from the US and European Union. Photo: Xinhua
China to pursue shared platforms to upgrade manufacturing sector after shelving ‘Made in China 2025’
- Ministry of Industry and Information Technology unveils guidelines on promoting the upgrading of the country’s vast manufacturing system
- The ‘Made in China 2025’ plan to upgrade China’s hi-tech industries drew a barrage of criticism from the United States and European Union
Topic | China economy
China’s Made in China 2025 plan, unveiled in 2015, was a blueprint to push for advanced manufacturing from robotics, aerospace and new materials to new energy vehicles to replace imports, but it attracted a barrage of criticisms from the US and European Union. Photo: Xinhua
China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
China manufacturing slumps for sixth straight month, October PMI below expectations
- China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations
- China’s non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, also below expectations
Topic | China economy
China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP