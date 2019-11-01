Channels

SCMP
China’s Made in China 2025 plan, unveiled in 2015, was a blueprint to push for advanced manufacturing from robotics, aerospace and new materials to new energy vehicles to replace imports, but it attracted a barrage of criticisms from the US and European Union. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China to pursue shared platforms to upgrade manufacturing sector after shelving ‘Made in China 2025’

  • Ministry of Industry and Information Technology unveils guidelines on promoting the upgrading of the country’s vast manufacturing system
  • The ‘Made in China 2025’ plan to upgrade China’s hi-tech industries drew a barrage of criticism from the United States and European Union
Topic |   China economy
Amanda Lee

Amanda Lee  

Updated: 5:30am, 1 Nov, 2019

China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China manufacturing slumps for sixth straight month, October PMI below expectations

  • China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations
  • China’s non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, also below expectations
Topic |   China economy
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:57pm, 31 Oct, 2019

