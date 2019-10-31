Critics have long described China’s hukou system as a form of internal passport that limits freedom of movement among rural residents. Photo: newsgd.com
China must relax residency curbs, land rights to offset effect of trade war, former finance minister says
- China’s former finance minister Lou Jiwei has urged Beijing to ease curbs on residency and land ownership to offset the effects of the trade war
- The outspoken reformist official said the two systems had caused a ‘series of economic, social and political problems’
Topic | China economy
Rural incomes have been in decline since 2014, falling by another 20 per cent in the first half of 2019, says analyst Ma Wenfeng. Photo: Zoe Chen
China’s countryside ‘returning to poverty’ as lack of reforms help fuel urban-rural divide
- China's rural economy is at the heart of national policy, but the income gap between the country’s villages and cities is widening
- Experts say the government needs to kick start much-needed reforms of the rural pension system and land rights, with US trade war increasing pressure
