SCMP
The endorsement from Chinese President Xi Jinping prompted a surge in the price of bitcoin. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

B﻿lockchain endorsement from China’s Xi Jinping could lead to fraud and speculation, technology analysts warn

  • The endorsement from China’s leader prompted a surge in the price of bitcoin, while development companies and institutions celebrated the blessing for the industry
  • Analysts, though, are wary that it could lead local officials, tech start-ups and cryptocurrency investors to misuse and distort the technology for their own gains
Topic |   Blockchain
SCMP

Frank Tang  

Jun Mai  

Updated: 8:45pm, 31 Oct, 2019

The endorsement from Chinese President Xi Jinping prompted a surge in the price of bitcoin. Photo: Reuters
China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China manufacturing slumps for sixth straight month, October PMI below expectations

  • China’s manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations
  • China’s non-manufacturing PMI also fell to 52.8 in October from 53.7 in September, also below expectations
Topic |   China economy
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 12:57pm, 31 Oct, 2019

China manufacturing purchasing managers (PMI) index dropped to 49.3 in October from 49.8 in September, below expectations. Photo: AFP
