Louisa Cheang Wai-wan played a friendly table tennis match against former men’s world No 7, Wong Chun-ting. Photo: Handout
Ping pong allows Hang Seng’s CEO to show true personality as woman at top of leading Hong Kong bank
- Louisa Cheang Wai-wan is the CEO of Hang Seng Bank, one of Hong Kong’s most extensive banking networks that employees more than 10,000 people
- ‘Showing true personality’ while implementing progressive company policies, Cheang has stamped her mark in the highly-competitive industry
Topic | Hang Seng Index
Illustration: Brian Wang
How women’s rights crusaders find both government support and suppression of #MeToo in China
- As an educator, Wang Wei has received official backing for her online sex education platform for adolescents
- But it’s a different story for prominent activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down
Topic | Gender equality
