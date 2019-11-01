Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Louisa Cheang Wai-wan played a friendly table tennis match against former men’s world No 7, Wong Chun-ting. Photo: Handout
China Economy

Ping pong allows Hang Seng’s CEO to show true personality as woman at top of leading Hong Kong bank

  • Louisa Cheang Wai-wan is the CEO of Hang Seng Bank, one of Hong Kong’s most extensive banking networks that employees more than 10,000 people
  • ‘Showing true personality’ while implementing progressive company policies, Cheang has stamped her mark in the highly-competitive industry
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 1:04pm, 1 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Louisa Cheang Wai-wan played a friendly table tennis match against former men’s world No 7, Wong Chun-ting. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE
Illustration: Brian Wang
China Economy

How women’s rights crusaders find both government support and suppression of #MeToo in China

  • As an educator, Wang Wei has received official backing for her online sex education platform for adolescents
  • But it’s a different story for prominent activist Xiong Jing, whose NGO was forced to shut down
Topic |   Gender equality
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 9:19am, 17 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

Illustration: Brian Wang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.