In total, more than 850 million Chinese people have been lifted out of extreme poverty in the past 40 years, according to the World Bank. Illustration: Kuen Lau
China’s subsidies lifting rural villages out of poverty, but is Xi Jinping’s plan sustainable?
- In 2015, President Xi Jinping set a deadline of 2020 to totally eradicate poverty in China, with 850 million Chinese taken out of extreme poverty in the past 40 years
- One village in Southeastern Jiangxi province has benefited from government help, but it faces an uncertain future without a sustainable source of revenue
Topic | China economy
Rural incomes have been in decline since 2014, falling by another 20 per cent in the first half of 2019, says analyst Ma Wenfeng. Photo: Zoe Chen
China’s countryside ‘returning to poverty’ as lack of reforms help fuel urban-rural divide
- China's rural economy is at the heart of national policy, but the income gap between the country’s villages and cities is widening
- Experts say the government needs to kick start much-needed reforms of the rural pension system and land rights, with US trade war increasing pressure
