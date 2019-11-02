Slowing economic growth in many provinces has been exacerbated by domestic structural issues and the fallout from the trade war with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China’s regional economic gap widens as more than one-third of provinces fall short of growth targets
- Official data showed poorer provinces grew at slower rates in the first nine months of the year, while wealthier coastal provinces were more resilient
- Regional disparities have been exacerbated by domestic structural issues and the fallout from the trade war with the United States
The Caixin statement showed new export orders rose at the fastest pace since US-China trade war broke out. Photo: EPA
China’s small factory activity best in nearly three years, but outlook for Asia region remains fragile
- The Caixin/Markit factory purchasing managers’ index (PMI) improved to 51.7 in October, its highest level since February 2017, and from 51.4 in September
- But the regional outlook remained uncertain, with exports from South Korea and Singapore continuing to plunge amid the US-China trade war
