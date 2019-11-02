Channels

Slowing economic growth in many provinces has been exacerbated by domestic structural issues and the fallout from the trade war with the United States. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China’s regional economic gap widens as more than one-third of provinces fall short of growth targets

  • Official data showed poorer provinces grew at slower rates in the first nine months of the year, while wealthier coastal provinces were more resilient
  • Regional disparities have been exacerbated by domestic structural issues and the fallout from the trade war with the United States
Topic |   China economy
Elaine Chan

Elaine Chan  

Updated: 8:32am, 2 Nov, 2019

The Caixin statement showed new export orders rose at the fastest pace since US-China trade war broke out. Photo: EPA
China Economy

China’s small factory activity best in nearly three years, but outlook for Asia region remains fragile

  • The Caixin/Markit factory purchasing managers’ index (PMI) improved to 51.7 in October, its highest level since February 2017, and from 51.4 in September
  • But the regional outlook remained uncertain, with exports from South Korea and Singapore continuing to plunge amid the US-China trade war
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 10:00pm, 1 Nov, 2019

