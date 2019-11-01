Channels

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer(left) and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan during October’s trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China takes further steps to stabilise yuan to aid trade war deal with US$4.3 billion bill sale in Hong Kong

  • Efforts by China to stabilise the yuan exchange rate may facilitate the signing of a phase one trade deal the United States, analysts say
  • China will sell a total of 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) in yuan-denominated securities in Hong Kong on Thursday
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 5:38pm, 1 Nov, 2019

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer(left) and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan during October’s trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout
China’s slowing economy offers ‘magic moment’ to accept US trade war demands, says ex-US trade chief

  • Carla Hills, USTR under George H.W. Bush, urges China to take long-term gamble on economic reform, despite short-term pain of industrial job losses
  • Other US and European trade figures advise China and the United States to make a deal of substance to avoid ‘very worrying’ trend towards economic decoupling
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 10:32pm, 30 Oct, 2019

Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout
