Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to workers during his visit to China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
China reaffirms commitment to state-led economy despite US pressure, after top Beijing policy meeting
- Beijing reaffirms ‘public ownership’ is fundamental to China’s economic system in statements following fourth plenum this week
- Top economic official promises to provide level playing field to all, including international firms, despite concerns over uneasy marriage of the two
Topic | China economy
Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout
China’s slowing economy offers ‘magic moment’ to accept US trade war demands, says ex-US trade chief
- Carla Hills, USTR under George H.W. Bush, urges China to take long-term gamble on economic reform, despite short-term pain of industrial job losses
- Other US and European trade figures advise China and the United States to make a deal of substance to avoid ‘very worrying’ trend towards economic decoupling
Topic | US-China trade war
