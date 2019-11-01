Channels

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks to workers during his visit to China First Heavy Industries in Qiqihar, in northeast China's Heilongjiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

China reaffirms commitment to state-led economy despite US pressure, after top Beijing policy meeting

  • Beijing reaffirms ‘public ownership’ is fundamental to China’s economic system in statements following fourth plenum this week
  • Top economic official promises to provide level playing field to all, including international firms, despite concerns over uneasy marriage of the two
Topic |   China economy
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 6:59pm, 1 Nov, 2019

Carla Hills, former US trade representative under President George H.W. Bush, called on China to make sweeping economic reforms. Photo: Handout
China Economy

China’s slowing economy offers ‘magic moment’ to accept US trade war demands, says ex-US trade chief

  • Carla Hills, USTR under George H.W. Bush, urges China to take long-term gamble on economic reform, despite short-term pain of industrial job losses
  • Other US and European trade figures advise China and the United States to make a deal of substance to avoid ‘very worrying’ trend towards economic decoupling
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Finbarr Bermingham  

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 10:32pm, 30 Oct, 2019

