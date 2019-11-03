China’s hi-tech manufacturing sector is set to get an extra US$7 billion in state funding. Photo: Evergrande Group
China looks to raise an extra US$7.1 billion to support hi-tech manufacturing
- Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund was set up in 2016 to support ‘Made in China 2025’ plan
- Second phase funding target represents a 150 per cent increase on first round
A US review of a deal made by TikTok’s Chinese owner Beijing ByteDance has sparked calls for more open discussions on national security. Photo: AFP
China, US must discuss national security issues, industry leader says amid reports of TikTok inquiry
- Legitimate concerns need to be addressed to create ‘as much space for doing businesses as possible’, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in China says
- Appeal comes as US reviews Beijing ByteDance Technology’s US$1 billion purchase of American social media app in 2017
