China’s hi-tech manufacturing sector is set to get an extra US$7 billion in state funding. Photo: Evergrande Group
China Economy

China looks to raise an extra US$7.1 billion to support hi-tech manufacturing

  • Advanced Manufacturing Industry Investment Fund was set up in 2016 to support ‘Made in China 2025’ plan
  • Second phase funding target represents a 150 per cent increase on first round
Topic |   Made in China 2025
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 5:02pm, 3 Nov, 2019

A US review of a deal made by TikTok’s Chinese owner Beijing ByteDance has sparked calls for more open discussions on national security. Photo: AFP
Diplomacy

China, US must discuss national security issues, industry leader says amid reports of TikTok inquiry

  • Legitimate concerns need to be addressed to create ‘as much space for doing businesses as possible’, chairman of American Chamber of Commerce in China says
  • Appeal comes as US reviews Beijing ByteDance Technology’s US$1 billion purchase of American social media app in 2017
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Laura Zhou  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 11:57pm, 2 Nov, 2019

