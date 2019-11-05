Analysts say it is not possible for China eliminate all tariffs because it was still necessary to protect infant industries such as agriculture. Photo: Xinhua
Proposal that China move to tariff-free economy ‘not feasible’, analysts say
- Huang Qifan, the former mayor of Chongqing, is among a number of experts calling for China to transition to a tariff-free economy
- But most analysts say across-the-board tariff elimination is not feasible given China’s need to protect its infant industries
Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China’s commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers, Xi Jinping tells import expo
- China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
- Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
