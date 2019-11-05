Channels

Analysts say it is not possible for China eliminate all tariffs because it was still necessary to protect infant industries such as agriculture. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Proposal that China move to tariff-free economy ‘not feasible’, analysts say

  • Huang Qifan, the former mayor of Chongqing, is among a number of experts calling for China to transition to a tariff-free economy
  • But most analysts say across-the-board tariff elimination is not feasible given China’s need to protect its infant industries
Topic |   China economy
Cissy Zhou

Cissy Zhou  

Updated: 8:00pm, 5 Nov, 2019

Analysts say it is not possible for China eliminate all tariffs because it was still necessary to protect infant industries such as agriculture. Photo: Xinhua
Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China’s commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
Global Economy

China will open market further in push to bring down global trade barriers, Xi Jinping tells import expo

  • China’s president has urged global leaders to bring down trade barriers and resist protectionism in a speech at the China International Import Expo
  • Xi’s comments come a day after the closing of the Canton Export Fair, at which export orders fell for the third year in a row amid the US trade war
Topic |   China economy
Sidney Leng

Sidney Leng  

Updated: 6:14pm, 5 Nov, 2019

Xi Jinping used his keynote address at the China International Import Expo to underline China's commitment to opening up its economy. Photo: AFP
