There are signs of weakening consumer spending in the world’s second largest economy, with growth having in China decelerated to its lowest level in nearly three decades at the end of the third quarter. Illustration: Dennis Yip
China’s consumption downgrade tastes good for fermented tofu makers

  • Under pressure consumers in China are cutting back on spending on high-end items, while sales of instant noodles rebounding last years after two years of decline
  • Weakening consumer spending comes as economic growth decelerated to its lowest level in nearly three decades at the end of the third quarter
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 6:00am, 6 Nov, 2019

