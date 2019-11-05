Channels

Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s yuan soars above key level against US dollar on hopes that Trump considering ditching some tariffs

  • Yuan surged back above key psychological level of 7 to the US dollar on reports that Donald Trump could agree to removing tariffs on China in phase one trade deal
  • Market expectations for further yuan decline have completely evaporated, analysts say, amid surprise suggestion of more significant trade deal than expected
Topic |   China economy
Karen Yeung

Karen Yeung  

Updated: 7:47pm, 5 Nov, 2019

US trade representative Robert Lighthizer(left) and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan during October’s trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China Economy

China takes further steps to stabilise yuan to aid trade war deal with US$4.3 billion bill sale in Hong Kong

  • Efforts by China to stabilise the yuan exchange rate may facilitate the signing of a phase one trade deal the United States, analysts say
  • China will sell a total of 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) in yuan-denominated securities in Hong Kong on Thursday
Topic |   China economy
Frank Tang

Frank Tang  

Updated: 10:32am, 4 Nov, 2019

