Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in a counting machine while a clerk counts them at a branch of a commercial bank in Beijing, China. Photo: Reuters
China’s yuan soars above key level against US dollar on hopes that Trump considering ditching some tariffs
- Yuan surged back above key psychological level of 7 to the US dollar on reports that Donald Trump could agree to removing tariffs on China in phase one trade deal
- Market expectations for further yuan decline have completely evaporated, analysts say, amid surprise suggestion of more significant trade deal than expected
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer(left) and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan during October’s trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg
China takes further steps to stabilise yuan to aid trade war deal with US$4.3 billion bill sale in Hong Kong
- Efforts by China to stabilise the yuan exchange rate may facilitate the signing of a phase one trade deal the United States, analysts say
- China will sell a total of 30 billion yuan (US$4.3 billion) in yuan-denominated securities in Hong Kong on Thursday
US trade representative Robert Lighthizer(left) and US Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin (right) with China's Commerce Minister Zhong Shan during October’s trade talks in Washington. Photo: Bloomberg