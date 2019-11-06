Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had been due to meet this month in Chile until the cancellation of the Apec summit. Photo: AP
Xi Jinping’s Brazil trip ‘may be too soon’ for China to sign partial US trade war deal
- Beijing has not agreed to a stopover in US on way to summit, source says, with details of agreement not yet finalised
- Removal of US tariffs remains a sticking point on Chinese side
Topic | US-China trade war
US officials have suggested Alaska, Iowa or Hawaii as possible venues for a Trump-Xi meeting. Photo: Reuters
China ‘needs firmer US commitments on lifting tariffs’ if Donald Trump wants to seal a trade deal
- Source says Beijing needs America to be more responsive to its concerns if it wants Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit the US to sign a ‘phase one’ agreement
- China is worried that it may have made too many concessions and wants something from Washington to ‘make the deal more balanced’
