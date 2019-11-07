Channels

Shenzhen’s slowdown was driven, in a large part, due to its private investment growth plummeting in the third quarter, falling to a rate of only 0.3 per cent year from 12.3 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Xinhua
China Economy

Shenzhen growth rate falls sharply in third quarter as US trade war weighs on China’s hi-tech hub

  • The growth rate for the home city of Huawei and Tencent slowed to 6.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2019 from 7.4 per cent in the first half of the year
  • Exports dropped 9.3 per cent, while the private sector investment rate plummeted to only 0.3 per cent, underlining the impact of the US trade and tech wars
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 8:43am, 7 Nov, 2019

Shenzhen's slowdown was driven, in a large part, due to its private investment growth plummeting in the third quarter, falling to a rate of only 0.3 per cent year from 12.3 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had been due to meet this month in Chile until the cancellation of the Apec summit. Photo: AP
China Economy

Xi Jinping’s Brazil trip ‘may be too soon’ for China to sign partial US trade war deal

  • Beijing has not agreed to a stopover in US on way to summit, source says, with details of agreement not yet finalised
  • Removal of US tariffs remains a sticking point on Chinese side
Topic |   US-China trade war
Zhou Xin

Zhou Xin  

Updated: 11:41pm, 6 Nov, 2019

Presidents Donald Trump and Xi Jinping had been due to meet this month in Chile until the cancellation of the Apec summit. Photo: AP
