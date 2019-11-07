Shenzhen’s slowdown was driven, in a large part, due to its private investment growth plummeting in the third quarter, falling to a rate of only 0.3 per cent year from 12.3 per cent in the first half of the year. Photo: Xinhua
Shenzhen growth rate falls sharply in third quarter as US trade war weighs on China’s hi-tech hub
- The growth rate for the home city of Huawei and Tencent slowed to 6.6 per cent in the first nine months of 2019 from 7.4 per cent in the first half of the year
- Exports dropped 9.3 per cent, while the private sector investment rate plummeted to only 0.3 per cent, underlining the impact of the US trade and tech wars
