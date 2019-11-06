Channels

India pulled out of the RCEP deal at the last minute amid concerns its economy could be flooded with cheap Chinese goods. Photo: Kyodo
China Economy

China says RCEP economies committed to work with India to resolve lingering trade deal issues

  • China and 14 other nations from the Asia-Pacific region agreed on the outline of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) on Monday
  • Beijing says it is confident that the ‘very few’ remaining obstacles among the RCEP 15 can be settled by the end of the year
Topic |   China-India relations
SCMP

Keegan Elmer  

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 6 Nov, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China’s Premier Li Keqiang attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
Southeast Asia

Seven years on, still no RCEP trade deal, and India pulls out

  • Hopes were high a regional summit could finally wrap up negotiations on the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership
  • But despite claims of ‘significant progress’ in the 16-nation talks, India remains a stumbling block
Topic |   Trade
Bhavan Jaipragas

Bhavan Jaipragas  

Updated: 11:50pm, 4 Nov, 2019

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and China's Premier Li Keqiang attend the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Summit in Bangkok. Photo: AFP
