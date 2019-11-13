China’s economy grew by only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest quarterly growth rate since records began in March 1992. Photo: Bloomberg
China could ‘smooth over’ census data to meet growth target, achieve goal of doubling size of economy by 2020
- Beijing is committed to doubling the size of the economy between 2010 and 2020, but this would require a growth rate of 6.2 per cent in 2020 compared to 2010
- This will be a challenge, since the quarterly growth rate slowed substantially to only 6.0 per cent in the third quarter of 2019, the lowest on record
Zhu Yunlai, the former president of China International Capital Corporation (CICC), is widely viewed as a representative of reformist thinkers like his father Zhu Rongji. Photo: Sina
China needs reforms, not easing, to support growth, says son of former premier Zhu Rongji
- Zhu Yunlai, the former president of China’s first investment bank, says it is ‘impossible’ to rescue any economy by printing money
- Reforms and structured government policy are the key to China’s economic transformation, says the son of former Premier Zhu Rongji
