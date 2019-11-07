China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US agree to phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
Trade war: deal signing still uncertain with US missing from Xi Jinping’s itinerary
- Chinese president will visit Greece and Brazil next week but there is no sign of a stop to meet Donald Trump to ink a ‘phase one’ agreement
- Trump had suggested meeting in the United States after Chile cancelled the Apec summit, at which the pair had initially planned to meet
