October’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which surveys 500, mostly smaller private factories, improved for a fourth straight month to 51.7 in October, its highest since reaching the same level in February 2017, and up from 51.4 in September. Photo: Reuters
China’s manufacturers express mixed outlook amid rising optimism of US trade war deal
- Views on outlook for smaller Chinese manufacturers varies by industry, with high-end factories more optimistic
- Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose for a fourth straight month in October to highest level since February 2017
Topic | China economy
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
