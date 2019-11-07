Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

October’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which surveys 500, mostly smaller private factories, improved for a fourth straight month to 51.7 in October, its highest since reaching the same level in February 2017, and up from 51.4 in September. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China’s manufacturers express mixed outlook amid rising optimism of US trade war deal

  • Views on outlook for smaller Chinese manufacturers varies by industry, with high-end factories more optimistic
  • Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI) rose for a fourth straight month in October to highest level since February 2017
Topic |   China economy
He Huifeng

He Huifeng  

Updated: 8:30pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

October’s Caixin/Markit manufacturing purchasing managers’ index (PMI), which surveys 500, mostly smaller private factories, improved for a fourth straight month to 51.7 in October, its highest since reaching the same level in February 2017, and up from 51.4 in September. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China Economy

China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs

  • Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
  • Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
SCMP

Orange Wang  

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 7:46pm, 7 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.