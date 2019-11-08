China exports fell by 0.9 per cent in October, better than the 3.2 per cent drop in September, and better than analysts had expected. Photo: Reuters
China exports fall again in worst run for three years, but October drop smaller than expected
- Exports fell by 0.9 per cent in October, better than the 3.2 per cent drop in September, and better than analysts had expected
- Imports continue to struggle, falling for the ninth time in the last 10 months, as the economic pressure on Beijing continues to pile up amid the trade war with the US
Topic | China economy
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
