China exports fell by 0.9 per cent in October, better than the 3.2 per cent drop in September, and better than analysts had expected. Photo: Reuters
China Economy

China exports fall again in worst run for three years, but October drop smaller than expected

  • Exports fell by 0.9 per cent in October, better than the 3.2 per cent drop in September, and better than analysts had expected
  • Imports continue to struggle, falling for the ninth time in the last 10 months, as the economic pressure on Beijing continues to pile up amid the trade war with the US
Finbarr Bermingham

Finbarr Bermingham  

Updated: 11:42am, 8 Nov, 2019

