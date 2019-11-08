Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, has called for greater policy coordination among central banks. Photo: EPA-EFE
Former China PBOC head urges greater central bank coordination to prepare for future crises
- Zhou Xiaochuan, a former governor of China’s central bank, says the need for greater policy coordination among central banks is rising
- Global central banks need new mechanism to tackle economic problems ranging from aggressive US rate cuts to capital flow concerns, Zhou says
Topic | China economy
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US ‘agree to phased rollback’ of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
