Lou Jiwei says the US and China are heading towards a financial war. Photo: Simon Song
China-US rivalry on brink of becoming a ‘financial war’, former minister says
- Conflict will be characterised by Washington’s use of ‘long-arm jurisdiction’, such as blocking firms like Huawei and ZTE, Lou Jiwei tells forum in Beijing
- US has been ‘hijacked by nationalism and populism’ and is resorting to ‘bullying’, he says
US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Donald Trump denies agreeing to roll back trade war tariffs on China, despite earlier reports
- Beijing on Thursday said the two sides had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal
- But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
