Lou Jiwei says the US and China are heading towards a financial war. Photo: Simon Song
China Economy

China-US rivalry on brink of becoming a ‘financial war’, former minister says

  • Conflict will be characterised by Washington’s use of ‘long-arm jurisdiction’, such as blocking firms like Huawei and ZTE, Lou Jiwei tells forum in Beijing
  • US has been ‘hijacked by nationalism and populism’ and is resorting to ‘bullying’, he says
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 8:00pm, 9 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump speaks to reporters from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday. Photo: Reuters
Politics

Donald Trump denies agreeing to roll back trade war tariffs on China, despite earlier reports

  • Beijing on Thursday said the two sides had agreed to roll back tariffs on each others’ goods as part of a ‘phase one’ trade deal
  • But the US president denied this on Friday, telling reporters that he had not agreed to roll back tariffs
Topic |   Donald Trump
Robert Delaney

Robert Delaney  

Updated: 10:29am, 9 Nov, 2019

