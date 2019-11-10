Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters
Growing ‘suspicion’ in US of doing business with China, ex-US diplomat says
- Trade and tech conflict gives US groups long suspicious of China ‘perfect opportunity’ to ‘demonise’ relationship, Mark Brzezinski tells Caixin Summit
- Current US government approach to China ‘totally inconsistent’ with basis for normalisation of relations decades ago
Topic | China economy
Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida on April 7, 2017. Photo: AP
US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida on April 7, 2017. Photo: AP