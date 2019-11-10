Channels

Tensions between China and US remain high and the spat has gone beyond the tit-for-tat tariff war to include competition in technology. Photo: Reuters
Growing ‘suspicion’ in US of doing business with China, ex-US diplomat says

  • Trade and tech conflict gives US groups long suspicious of China ‘perfect opportunity’ to ‘demonise’ relationship, Mark Brzezinski tells Caixin Summit
  • Current US government approach to China ‘totally inconsistent’ with basis for normalisation of relations decades ago
Amanda Lee  

Updated: 3:24pm, 10 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida on April 7, 2017. Photo: AP
Chi Wang
From Richard Nixon to Donald Trump, the US is still taking a healthy, personal approach to China relations

  • For decades, US presidents have sought to maintain stable bilateral relations through their personal ties with Chinese leaders. However, Chinese ambassadors today are neither close to their US counterparts nor to Beijing
Chi Wang  

Updated: 3:50am, 7 Nov, 2019

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida on April 7, 2017. Photo: AP
