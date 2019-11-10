The Chinese mainland city of Shenzhen across the bay from Hong Kong. A Deloitte survey has highlighted a widening innovation gulf between the two cities. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong start-ups lack Shenzhen’s international focus, limiting opportunities, survey finds
- Mainland firms more focused on cutting-edge technology, Deloitte survey finds
- Hong Kong government support slow and inefficient compared to mainland, limiting chances to expand
The Hong Kong Trade Development Council booth at the second China International Import Expo in Shanghai. Exhibitors from the city are representing the services, equipment, science and education, lifestyle and medical devices industries. Photo: Xinhua
Mainland China ‘a key growth market’, Hong Kong firm says as more companies from city flock to Shanghai imports expo
- We want to come again next year, architecture firm’s director says
- Belt and Road Initiative needs Hong Kong firms’ services, according to tea products and nuts processing company
